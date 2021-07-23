Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

US steelmakers earnings leave investors pondering peak prices

By Bloomberg News
mining.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of the largest U.S. steelmakers posted record quarterly profit that easily beat analysts’ estimates during the greatest steel rally in a generation. Yet investors clearly focused more on the outlook from Nucor Corp. and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Cliffs projected higher full-year earnings that didn’t appear to be enough to satisfy investors already enjoying strong returns. Nucor gained after its chief executive officer said on an analysts’ call that third-quarter shipments will be slightly better than the prior quarter.

www.mining.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Steel#Steel Industry#Oil And Gas#Nucor Corp#Cleveland Cliffs Inc#Steel Dynamics Inc#Keybanc Capital Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For BorgWarner

In the current session, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is trading at $49.32, after a 0.69% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 3.31%, and in the past year, by 32.95%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
StocksZacks.com

Peak Earnings? Or Just a Peak Report Week?: Global Week Ahead

The Big Tech companies reported last week. Incorporating much of that, here is what Zacks Research Director Sheraz Mian has for us, in terms of a Q12 earnings update. “The picture emerging from the Q2 earnings season is one of all-around strength. 195 S&P 500 members have reported Q2 results,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Allstate

Right now, Allstate Inc. (NYSE:ALL) share price is at $131.10, after a 0.81% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock fell by 0.46%, but in the past year, increased by 36.22%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
Financial ReportsMorning Times

Omega Healthcare Investors: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $206.8 million, or 85 cents...
Industrymining.com

Global copper supply at risk as workers vote to strike

A tightening global copper market is facing the real possibility of simultaneous strike disruptions at three mines in Chile, the top producer. By far the most serious threat to global supplies comes from Escondida, the biggest copper mine in the world, where workers rejected owner BHP Group’s final wage offer in voting last week. Unless the two sides can reach a deal in government-mediated talks this week, the market may be left without production from a project that last year churned out 1.2 million metric tonnes.
Businessmining.com

Sibanye-Stillwater to acquire Eramet’s nickel processing facilities in France

Sibanye-Stillwater (JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) announced that it has entered into an exclusive put option agreement with French mining group Eramet SA for the acquisition of 100% of the Sandouville nickel hydrometallurgical processing facility, located in Normandy, France for €65million ($77m) cash. The transaction is expected to conclude by...
Industrymining.com

From miners to big oil, the great commodity cash machine is back

Just over five years ago Anglo American Plc was in deep trouble. The natural resources giant, beset by a collapse in commodity prices, scrapped its dividend and announced plans to close mines and cut thousands of workers. Amid talk of an emergency capital raise, its market value fell to less than $3 billion.
Marketsmining.com

Gold price can still top $3,000 amid recovery, fund says

Gold is primed to surge to fresh highs as the risks around central banks unwinding massive stimulus are under-appreciated by investors, said a fund manager who forecast the metal’s ascent to a record last year. Diego Parrilla, who manages the $250 million Quadriga Igneo fund, said there isn’t widespread awareness...
Industrymining.com

High metal prices, covid-19 increase miners’ exposure to cyberattacks – report

As metal prices are hovering around all-time highs and mining companies are enjoying some of their best years with exceptional margins – a resilience that is expected to continue through 2021 – Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research published a report highlighting how this scenario increases the importance of cybersecurity defence in the mining industry.
Worldmining.com

Rio Tinto readies to ship trial lithium plant to Serbia

Rio Tinto Ltd is set to ship a pilot lithium processing plant to Serbia from Melbourne in the coming weeks, the culmination of a decade’s research to catapult the world’s largest iron ore miner into battery minerals. The work, undertaken at a science hub on the outskirts of Melbourne, has...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

How These Investors Are Playing Amazon Ahead Of Earnings

The "Fast Money Halftime Report" panel discussed Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) ahead of its earnings report Thursday. Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian isn't expecting a move higher than $100 in either direction. After seeing how other big tech names reacted following earnings, he sold calls against his existing long call options and stock in Amazon.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street roars to record peak on rosy earnings, dollar wilts

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. shares bounded to record highs on Thursday helped by strong company earnings and solid economic growth data, though the Federal Reserve's message earlier this week that it is in no hurry to taper stimulus pinned the dollar at a one-month low. Following a...
BusinessFortune

The historic lumber bubble is over, with price falling 68% from peak

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. For the eighth consecutive week, the price that sawmills charge distributors for lumber is down. Last week, the "cash" market price of lumber fell $90, to $485 per thousand board feet, according to data provided...
EconomyiBerkshires.com

The Retired Investor: Olympic Price Tag Breaks Records

After the Olympic Games conclude on Aug. 8, Japan will still be tallying the final cost of hosting the games. Indications are that the final price tag could be more than $20 billion. Was it worth it?. The most recent polling data suggest the answer is a resounding "no," at...
Stocksinvesting.com

Will Earnings Encourage Amazon Investors To Go for New Highs?

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded lower on Tuesday, after it hit resistance at 3710 on Monday. That said, the stock hit support at 3585 and then, it traded in a consolidative fashion. Overall, Amazon continues to trade above the upside support line drawn from the low of Mar. 5, and thus, we would consider the medium-term outlook to still be somewhat positive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy