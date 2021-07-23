US steelmakers earnings leave investors pondering peak prices

Two of the largest U.S. steelmakers posted record quarterly profit that easily beat analysts’ estimates during the greatest steel rally in a generation. Yet investors clearly focused more on the outlook from Nucor Corp. and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Cliffs projected higher full-year earnings that didn’t appear to be enough to satisfy investors already enjoying strong returns. Nucor gained after its chief executive officer said on an analysts’ call that third-quarter shipments will be slightly better than the prior quarter.