Kohlwey Hits Three Triples in Thursday Win

 10 days ago

The El Paso Chihuahuas opened their six-game homestand with a 9-4 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Thursday night. Chihuahuas starter Caleb Boushley allowed only one run in six innings, while striking out seven, his most in a Triple-A game this season. Taylor Kohlwey went 3-for-5 with three triples for El...

Nick Ramirez
Homer
#San Diego Padres#El Paso Chihuahuas#Albuquerque Isotopes#Wp#The Pacific Coast League#Team Records#Espn
