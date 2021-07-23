Kohlwey Hits Three Triples in Thursday Win

Tucker went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 win over Cleveland. After flying out his first time up, Tucker doubled in the fourth and then crushed a two-run blast during a six-run fifth inning for the Astros. He came up once again in the sixth and drove in his third run of the night. The 24-year-old got off to a slow start over the first few games of July but is slashing .368/.400/.737 with three homers, six RBI, six runs scored, four steals and a 2:9 BB:K over his last 11 games. Tuesday was his second three-hit game and fourth multi-hit effort overall this month. He's having another solid year overall, slashing .277/.332/.508 with 16 homers, 53 RBI, 50 runs scored, nine steals and a 27:57 BB:K over 343 plate appearances.