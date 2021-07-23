Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, & 98 Degrees Members Coming to Friday After 5 in Owensboro

Ok, so I have a confession. Though I'm perfectly healthy and don't plan on giving up the ghost anytime soon, I keep a mental list of the music I want to be played at my memorial. In fact, I've done more than a little funeral planning. I've been clear with my husband, mom, and even daughter about my wishes to be cremated. I've even gone so far as to mentally plan out my funeral sequence of events with me being the emcee - by video of course. Listen, I'm not a control freak by nature but I just want it to be right, you know? I also want it to be fun. I love making people laugh and having a good time. I don't want my last big day to be all sad and dreary! I am going to need a jazz band and a third-line parade and a phenomenal meal and the best guest speakers to tell the funniest stories. Is anyone writing this down?