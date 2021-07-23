Le Comte Ory, Garsington Opera review - high musical style and broad dramatic comedy

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. — It felt a little like Camelot coming back, as promised in the legend. After a long year of shut down, the silvery towers of Frank Gehry’s Fisher Center at Bard College gleamed above the audience this week at a much welcome revival of the sound of opera, as Bard SummerScape presented Ernest Chausson’s “King Arthur (Le roi Arthus).” (There will be two more performances, Friday, July 30 at 4 pm and Sunday, August 1, at 2 pm.) Following a rousing ovation for the “welcome back,” all the usual suspects — baritone Norman Garrett as Le Roi himself, soprano Sasha Cooke as the unhappy Genièvre, tenor Matthew White as the seductive Lancelot, and a deeply talented array of magicians, meanies, and faithful squires — soon appeared on stage. No time spent here on monster hunting or grail seeking Round Table; instead, Arthur’s circle quickly focuses on the Queen’s adulterous affair with the favorite, Lancelot.