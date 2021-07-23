Le Comte Ory, Garsington Opera review - high musical style and broad dramatic comedy
Jacques Imbrailo's Raimbaud leads fellow nuns in tasting the delights of the castle cellarJulien Guidera. In comparison, for all its musical sparkle, Rossini’s Le Comte Ory may have amusing situations, but zero psychological insight into the characters, and plods along for the first half of Act One with very little intrinsic humour. So only the pious should have an issue with Cal “One Man, Two Guvnors” Crystal for camping and vamping it up; and what a gift he has in a brilliant line-up of soloists and a young chorus who can go the whole hog with him even as they sing in high style.theartsdesk.com
