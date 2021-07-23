Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Le Comte Ory, Garsington Opera review - high musical style and broad dramatic comedy

By David Nice
theartsdesk.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacques Imbrailo's Raimbaud leads fellow nuns in tasting the delights of the castle cellarJulien Guidera. In comparison, for all its musical sparkle, Rossini’s Le Comte Ory may have amusing situations, but zero psychological insight into the characters, and plods along for the first half of Act One with very little intrinsic humour. So only the pious should have an issue with Cal “One Man, Two Guvnors” Crystal for camping and vamping it up; and what a gift he has in a brilliant line-up of soloists and a young chorus who can go the whole hog with him even as they sing in high style.

theartsdesk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Carroll
Person
Groucho Marx
Person
Adele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Singer#Comedy#Comte#Garsington Opera#Cal#American#The Vienna State Opera#Isolier#Count
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Theater & DanceSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Elizabeth Cree’ makes a splendid, bloody splash at West Edge Opera

The preoccupations of Victorian London, if popular culture is anything to go by, were sex, poverty, theater and murder — the more gory and sensational the better for that last one. Those elements bounce off each other like pingpong balls in “Elizabeth Cree,” the thrillingly fine opera by composer Kevin Puts and librettist Mark Campbell that opened a three-performance run at West Edge Opera on Sunday, July 25.
Theater & DanceRutland Herald

Opera Review: ‘La Bohème’ breaks hearts ‘under the big top’

CORNISH, N.H. — Opera under the big top? Why not? It worked!. Opera North opened its production of Puccini’s “La Bohème” Wednesday under its elaborate circus tent at Blow-Me-Down Farm on the Connecticut River, and the capacity crowd couldn’t have seemed happier. Why not? The singers were young, beautiful and...
Performing Artstheartsdesk.com

Opera in Song, Opera Holland Park review – world-class singers in a brilliant recital triptych

Second-night team: pianists Dylan Perez and Ella O'Neill, young mezzo-soprano Lauren Young, baritone Julien Van Mellaerts and soprano Anush Hovhannisyan The Wigmore Hall made a start in nearby Portman Square and we have a host of impressive August events planned by Bold Tendencies in Peckham Multi-Storey Car Park, building on the successes of 2020. Opera Holland Park's dazzling mini-festival of song, dreamed up by enterprising baritone Julien Van Mellaerts with the programming help ofpianist Dylan Perez and the supply of a state-of-the-art Steinway, a proposal instantly approved by open-hearted Opera Holland Park CEO and Director of Opera James Clutton, has now served up one of the highlights of the year.
Theater & Dancetheartsdesk.com

The Cunning Little Vixen, Longborough Festival Opera review - life, death and the menopause in the forest

The Vixen (Julieth Lozano) and the Fox (Frances Gregory) in love playMatthew Williams-Ellis. This is a production under the festival’s Emerging Artists scheme combined with its Youth Chorus, and I have to say that it’s wonderful to see so many children, teenagers and young professional singers all together on the stage and performing with such enthusiasm and vitality after all these months when even such performances as were grudgingly permitted have been reduced to a skeleton staff, or beamed from drawing rooms or studios by two or three shirtsleeved musicians in a family bubble.
Annandale-on-hudson, NYtheberkshireedge.com

OPERA REVIEW: Chausson’s ‘King Arthur’ (‘Le roi Arthus’) at Bard’s SummerScape

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. — It felt a little like Camelot coming back, as promised in the legend. After a long year of shut down, the silvery towers of Frank Gehry’s Fisher Center at Bard College gleamed above the audience this week at a much welcome revival of the sound of opera, as Bard SummerScape presented Ernest Chausson’s “King Arthur (Le roi Arthus).” (There will be two more performances, Friday, July 30 at 4 pm and Sunday, August 1, at 2 pm.) Following a rousing ovation for the “welcome back,” all the usual suspects — baritone Norman Garrett as Le Roi himself, soprano Sasha Cooke as the unhappy Genièvre, tenor Matthew White as the seductive Lancelot, and a deeply talented array of magicians, meanies, and faithful squires — soon appeared on stage. No time spent here on monster hunting or grail seeking Round Table; instead, Arthur’s circle quickly focuses on the Queen’s adulterous affair with the favorite, Lancelot.
Theater & DanceThe Oakland Press

Meadow Brook’s back singing with new season of comedy, drama, musicals

Theaters big and small were shuttered during the pandemic. But Meadow Brook Theatre survived that unprecedented event, and eagerly prepares for its 55th season this fall. “This is the first time in history that it’s been closed this long,” says MBT Artistic Director Travis W. Walter. “We’ve had random closures here and there. Those are one-day things, not a year and a half. It’s just unreal.”
Designers & Collectionstatler.com

How Princess Diana's Cannes film festival dress was inspired by another famous royal

It has been just over 34 years since a 26-year-old Diana, Princess of Wales, graced Cannes film festival's famous La Croisette red carpet alongside her husband, Prince Charles, and the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Cannes. Her choice of dress for the occasion has gone down in the annals of fashion history as one of her greatest: an icy, powder-blue, diaphanous tulle gown by her frequent collaborator, Catherine Walker, featuring a chic scarf that she tied behind her so that it flowed as a train. She accessorised with flat baby blue shoes, aquamarine and diamond chandelier earrings and matching bracelet.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Heidi Klum shares rare picture of all four children as they enjoy summer break

Heidi Klum is in Italy enjoying a summer vacation with her children, sharing a rare picture of her four kids. In the snap, the four are walking ahead of the supermodel, and her youngest three appear to have taken after their father, the singer Seal, as they tower above their older sister Leni, whom Heidi welcomed with Flavio Briatore.
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not Being Accepted By The Black Community

Alfonso Ribeiro made a name for himself in Hollywood with the iconic role as Carlton Banks on the hit ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show became a fixture in Black households across America, particularly with many favoring the character of Carlton specifically. However, the seasoned actor who plays him isn’t feeling the love from his community in real life, and the reason being due to his marriage to a white woman.

Comments / 0

Community Policy