Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 03:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 815 AM MST Friday. * At 213 AM MST, Doppler radar and gauge readings indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen with additional light to moderate rain over the next few hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Tortolita, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Saguaro National Park East, Rita Ranch and Seven Falls.