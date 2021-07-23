LYNN JONES: He knows your name

Fifty years ago, I was pastor of Burkeville Baptist Church in southeast Texas. One Sunday at worship, we had a visitor from Liberty, Mississippi, who was the uncle of one of our members. When I met him, he said that his last name was “Turnipseed.” His first name was the nickname that had been given to him when he was strong young football player, “Bull.” So, he was known by everyone as “Bull Turnipseed.” When I told him that I did not think I had ever met someone before with that name, he smiled and said, “Most people haven’t.”