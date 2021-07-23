Are You Cut For Entrepreneurship?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. We rely on organizations such as the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and the Quality Council of India to ensure that an acceptable level of quality is being maintained and delivered in various walks of life. As an illustration, more than five decades ago, the practice of educational accreditation arose in the US to ensure minimum levels of quality in their colleges and universities. In India, NAAC was established in 1994 to do the same. These standards strive to assess the quality of academic programmes and help create a culture of continuous improvement.