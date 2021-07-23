Are You Cut For Entrepreneurship?
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Embarking on an entrepreneurial journey is an adventure in itself or rather a rollercoaster ride. Not everyone who takes up entrepreneurship attains success. Nobody knows whether entrepreneurial characteristics are inborn or can be acquired, however, surely there are some qualities and traits that most successful entrepreneurs have in common. For instance, passion, self-confidence, decision-making ability, and other personal, mental and social traits.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0