Brexit: More than 2,000 medicines face withdrawal over Protocol

The UK government could this week warn EU leaders it will move away from terms agreed in the Brexit deal if more flexibility is not shown over the Northern Ireland Protocol, a report suggests.David Frost is reportedly set to announce a significant change to the Protocol, a source allegedly told Reuters, which could jeopardise the already strained relationship between the UK and the EU.The news agency said Britain's chief Brexit negotiator is due to update Parliament in the next two days and will present a fresh paper on Brexit to lawmakers, in what could be a critical moment for the five-year divorce settlement. It comes after DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said this morning it was time EU leaders admitted the Protocol "has failed" and is creating "very substantial trade problems". Speaking after a virtual meeting with EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic, Sir Jeffrey told the BBC "both the UK government and the EU must now renegotiate".