MEDITATION: Don’t give up

Thank you St. Jude for Favors Granted. O Holy St. Jude, Apostle, Martyr, great in virtue and rich in miracles, near kinsman of Jesus Christ, faithful intercessor of all who invoke your special patronage in time of need to you, I have recourse from the depth of my heart and humbly beg to whom God has given such great power to come to my assistance. Help me in my present and urgent petition. In return, I promise to make your name known and cause you to be invoked. Say three Our Fathers, three Hail Marys and three Glorias. Publication must be promised. St. Jude pray for us and all who invoke your aid. Amen. This Novena has never been known to fail. I have had my request granted. JAD.
Comments / 0