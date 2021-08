WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest D.C. at the intersection of 14th and Riggs Street near Logan Circle. According to our D.C CBS affiliate WUSA9, two men were wounded but are conscious and breathing. One victim was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the arm. Officials said one of the victims was brought into a restaurant while they waited for medics to arrive. Police said they are looking for a Black male wearing a lime green/yellow hooded sweater. He was seen fleeing the scene in an older black Honda Civic with DC tags traveling...