Iowa part of another opioid abuse settlement

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa is set to receive up to 170 million dollars from a lawsuit settlement with four companies accused of contributing to the nation’s opioid addiction and overdose crisis. The state’s share comes as part of a 26 billion dollar deal involving drug-maker Johnson and Johnson and three opioid distributors who admit no liability as part of the agreement. Attorney General Tom Miller says the money will be spent primarily on treatment and education. “One of the things I want to do is use the money if the most effective way to treat people but also make sure that the benefits, the treatment, are throughout the whole state,” Miller says.