Magistrates Approve Bid & Solar Energy Application
Members of Meade County Fiscal Court met during a short special called meeting Thursday (7/22) evening which featured only two agenda items. Magistrates approved the recommendation by the Planning and Zoning Commission's decision to approve a level three solar energy system permit for Community Energy, which is the planning to develop a solar farm between Big Spring and Stith Valley. Magistrates voted 5 to 1 in favor the recommendation. The action will allow Community Energy to pursue state approval for their solar project.
