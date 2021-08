A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a $100 million lawsuit filed by the family of Nicolas Chavez, who was shot more than 20 times by Houston police last year. In her ruling, U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal granted the city's motion to dismiss the suit against the City of Houston, the Houston Police Department and five police officers who were involved in the shooting. According to Rosenthal, the lawsuit failed to prove that city policy led to Chavez's death. The judge also pointed to the redundancy of suing both the city and the police department.