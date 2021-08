On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we discuss how asinine it is that people are praising Olympian Simone Biles who quit on her team and country. New Polling suggest California Governor Gavin Newsom is within margin of error and could be recalled. Antioch Police Department now is wearing body cameras after city council approved its policy. We then talk about mask mandates and how the yo-yo of the CDC continues. Plus more.