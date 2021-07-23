Cancel
Netflix orders Malcolm X, Ali doc

By Nico Franks
c21media.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has commissioned a documentary about Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali featuring never-before-seen archival footage. Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali will be “the definitive documentary” about two of the most iconic figures of the 20th century, according to the global streamer. Inspired by the book Blood Brothers: The...

