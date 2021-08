Villa Grieg is an amazing summer house located in Bergen, Norway, designed in 2017 by Saunders Architecture. The setting for Villa Grieg could hardly be more seductive or enticing. The house sits upon the brow of a hill, overlooking the waters of Lake Nordås and its collection of small islands. Situated around fifteen minutes drive to the south of the city of Bergen, the neighbourhood has a semi-rural and almost bucolic quality, which comes partly from the wealth of woods and trees, but also the open views of a unique and picturesque landscape where hills and coastal inlets combine.