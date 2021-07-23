Silver Mountain deals with Fair Trade
The distribution arm of Ireland’s Silver Mountain Productions has landed worldwide sales rights, excluding Benelux, for eight-part Belgian crime series Fair Trade. Made by Belgian producer Marc Punt’s Independent Productions, the 8×60’ series was produced for Belgian network VTM and streaming platform Streamz. Fair Trade has already been renewed for a second series, due next year, and Silver Mountain Distribution is handling sales.www.c21media.net
