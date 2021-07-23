Silver Mountain deals with Fair Trade

On the back of the popular coin deal yesterday, there is another coin deal coming up this Thursday. There are two coins available for sale:. Not nearly as many buyers are purchasing these compared to the last set of coins, so I’d strongly recommend you lock in a buyer and price before these go on sale to mitigate any risk. If you’re able to purchase all six coins you’ll get $510 in credit card spend and a small amount of profit. You can see what credit cards code as a cash advance and the best cards to use here.