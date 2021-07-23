Cancel
Silver Mountain deals with Fair Trade

By Oli Hammett
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe distribution arm of Ireland’s Silver Mountain Productions has landed worldwide sales rights, excluding Benelux, for eight-part Belgian crime series Fair Trade. Made by Belgian producer Marc Punt’s Independent Productions, the 8×60’ series was produced for Belgian network VTM and streaming platform Streamz. Fair Trade has already been renewed for a second series, due next year, and Silver Mountain Distribution is handling sales.

