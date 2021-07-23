Cancel
Grafton, MA

Check out the T&G Hometeam softball all-stars

Valverde ranked among the top hitters and pitchers in Central Mass. this spring, and led the Gators to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Central Mass. Division 1 semifinals. She is the 2021 T&G Hometeam Player of the Year. Valverde batted .600 and drove in 11 runs. In the circle, she went 10-2 with a 2.00 ERA, 65 strikeouts and 17 walks. Stepping on the field for Grafton’s opener, the Gators’ first game in two years, was her most memorable moment of the season. A team captain, she led Grafton to 10 straight wins to open the year, and limited Wachusett, the eventual Central Mass. champion, to four hits in the CMass semifinals. Grafton battled during a 4-2 loss. Valverde was a SWCL all-star her sophomore season. She also played soccer. Her hobbies include working out, drawing and painting. In the fall, she will attend Virginia Tech. She is the daughter of Maria and Jorge Valverde of Grafton.

