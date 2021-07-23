Before the Review: Pokemon Unite
Pokemon Unite aims to do what no other MOBA has managed to do before — make the genre accessible. Heroes of the Storm has been the most successful attempt so far, but even then, it’s only comparatively simple when placed next to the likes of League of Legends and Dota 2. Pokemon Unite wants to appeal to your little brother/sister, and it’s a tall order considering the many intricacies that have kept the genre’s leaders relevant for so long.www.gamerevolution.com
