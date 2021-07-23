Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Big Ten says schools will decide on COVID-19 protocols

The Tribune-Democrat
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said the conference will take take a “decentralized” approach to COVID-19 protocols by allowing each school to put in place its own plan. “Our schools are finalizing their proposed policies and procedures for the fall,” Warren said at Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. “We’ll get that information in early August, we’ll combine it, and then we’ll get together with our chancellors and presidents and other key constituents to make the determination as far as how we handle the fall."

www.tribdem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Blank
Person
Barry Alvarez
Person
Morton Schapiro
Person
Kevin Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Covid 19#American Football#Badgers#Northwestern#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Football
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Southeastern Conference
Related
NFLNWI.com

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren says conference will use 'decentralized process' for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — During the first day of Big Ten football media days Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium, commissioner Kevin Warren did not provide any specifics about how the conference will approach COVID-19 and its effects on scheduling if a team is unable to compete. Unlike SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who suggested Monday at SEC football media days that games for teams in his conference could be forfeited due to COVID-19, Warren's stance wasn't clear.
College SportsWILX-TV

Kevin Warren: Big Ten taking “decentralized” approach to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WILX) - We’re getting closer to kicking off the Big Ten football season. With in-person interviews replacing Zoom calls, it’s on the way to being a great season for Big Ten football. But although we may feel like we’re nearing the end of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s effects reaching into the game are still very much a possibility.
Indianapolis, INmontgomery-herald.com

Big Ten commissioner says COVID policies still developing

INDIANAPOLIS — After SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey discussed the possibility of teams forfeiting games if COVID-19 outbreaks this season earlier this week, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren took a more cautious tone on Thursday. Speaking in his opening address at Big Ten football Media Day on Thursday at Lucas Oil...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
College Sportsthespun.com

Big 12 Reportedly Considering Merger With Another Conference

The race to form super conferences within college football is on. Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the SEC, so where does the Big 12 go from here? The Pac-12 isn’t just an option, but is involved in ongoing discussions among conference leaders. On thursday, conference leaders discussed “reaching out”...
Posted by
FanSided

Matthew McConaughey’s message after Texas joins SEC

You can count Matthew McConaughey among the Texas football fans who are excited about the Longhorns’ upcoming move to the SEC. After the Southeastern Conference extended invites to the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday, both UT and OU have formally accepted and will be leaving the Big 12 for the greener pastures of the SEC in the future.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Blunt Message

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a blunt admission when discussing the state of his favorite sport. The sport of college football is changing, fast. With the Name, Image and Likeness rules, the landscape of the sport is changing quickly. Tradition is changing, too – Oklahoma and Texas will leave the Big 12 for the SEC in a couple of years.
Oklahoma Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher warns Texas, Oklahoma about joining the SEC: 'Be careful what you ask for'

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman dropped a bombshell report about Texas and Oklahoma having interest in joining the SEC. Zwerneman wrote that a source indicates an “announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league.” The SEC would then be set to become the first 16-team Super Conference in college football.
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

Kirk Herbstreit voices his biggest concern with SEC expansion

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is not hiding his true feelings when it comes to looming SEC expansion. On Friday, Herbstreit spoke about Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC during an appearance on Sportscenter. And he made it clear that his biggest concern with the expansion is the possible...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Report: Another Big 12 School Involved In Kansas/Big Ten Talks

The college football landscape is changing rapidly. To keep up, two Big 12 programs – Kansas and now Iowa State – have interest in the Big Ten. In the event Oklahoma and Texas do, indeed, leave for the SEC, the idea is that the Big 12 would dissipate in a hurry. That’d leave the rest of the Power Five conferences – the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 – fighting for the scraps.
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another Big 12 school looking to potentially join the Big Ten

The college football world is in absolute chaos at the moment with Oklahoma and Texas both looking to depart the Big 12 in favor of the SEC. There was a report on Friday that Kansas has a call setup with the Big Ten to inquire about potentially joining the northern midwest conference — which would come with some cache in basketball, but none in football — but another has apparently emerged that would come with both.

Comments / 0

Community Policy