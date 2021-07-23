10 Childhood Life Hacks You Definitely Still Use As An Adult
Chances are you still use life hacks, memory tools and rhymes you learned as a kid in your adult life. I'm 30 years and still find myself muttering "No Eating Shredded Wheat" every time I'm working with directions (No Eating Shredded Wheat representing the clockwise directions on compass North, East, South, West). It's been a long time since I played the piano, but whenever I occasionally sit down to plunk out a tune I place my fingers and repeat the line "Every Good Boy Does Fine" for the lines of the Treble clef.minnesotasnewcountry.com
