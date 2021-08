ST. CLOUD -- We all know this has been a very dry year, but how does this year stack up in terms of our driest years on record in St. Cloud?. For the year to date, we've had just 12.64 inches of precipitation. To put that into perspective, our driest year ever recorded was 1910 when we finished the year with 14.64 inches of precipitation. We still have five months to go in the year, so hopefully, we can push past that number.