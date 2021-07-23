San Antonio Metro Health introduces new director | Encourages community to get vaccinated if not already
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's Metro Health has a new leader. Claude Jacob is two weeks into the job and comes to San Antonio in the middle of a pandemic. Jacob, a married father of three, comes to the Lone Star State from Massachusetts. He has over 20 years of experience in public health. He brings his experience in New England here to San Antonio, and says the strategy to fight COVID here, is largely the same from up north.ourcommunitynow.com
