Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

Today is: Gorgeous Grandma Day

News-Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1984, at the age of 50, Alice Solomon graduated from Wellesley College. She felt that society saw her and other women of her age or older as senior citizens, and as women who were no longer useful or relevant. She set out to change that, and came up with the idea of "Gorgeous Grandma." She realized that "grandma" was a term ascribed to older women, regardless if they were actually grandmothers or not. She decided to embrace the term, but put "gorgeous" in front of it, which she thought represented a snappy, "notice me" image. She then created the day to celebrate older women, to get rid of the stereotypes surrounding them, and to show there is much they can still do.

www.portclintonnewsherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Older Women#Grandma#Wellesley College#Checkiday Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Society
Related
Redding, CAThought Catalog

Memories From Grandma’s House

One of my truest loves: my Grandma’s house. Once nestled in Redding, California, it was a place of family, laughter, love, card playing, Its-Its, floaties, homemade cooking, burnt chicken, and shenanigans that all centered around the cool aquamarine pool – the heart of the home and some of my fondest memories.
Florida, OHNews-Herald

Today is: Moon Day

Moon Day celebrates the anniversary of the day in 1969 when humankind first walked on the Moon. On July 16, 1969, at 9:32 a.m. Eastern standard time, three astronauts launched into space, from Cape Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew of Apollo 11 consisted of Neil Armstrong — the mission's commander, — as well as Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. and Michael Collins. Their spacecraft reached the Earth's orbit in about 12 minutes. Three days later, on July 19, they reached the lunar orbit.
Family RelationshipsGoshen News

An uninvolved grandma requests a meeting

DR. WALLACE: My daughter is 12 years old and her father was never involved in her life. Recently, her grandmother on her father’s side of the family reached out to me and let me know that she wanted to see my daughter. Her son (my daughter’s father) has not ever...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I’m Raising My Sister’s Kid, but My Parents Still Hate Me – Story of the Day

My sister was the golden child, and I had to raise her baby when she got pregnant. But my parents would not give me any love and did the unspeakable years later. By the time I was five years old, I could tell that my parents preferred my sister, Madeline, over me. Although I was younger, they barely paid me any attention. My birthdays were small and simple, whereas they would throw big events for my sister.
SocietyPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Why Black women are saying no

Even with the swell of support surrounding gymnast Simone Biles’ decision to step back from the Olympics to protect her mental health, there was a nagging narrative that the star athlete — who won nationals with broken toes, won world competitions with a kidney stone and endured years of sexual abuse while representing an organization that protected her abuser — wasn’t strong enough. It echoed a longstanding and problematic stereotype: Black women must be strong. Black women must be resilient. Black women must prioritize others over themselves.
Hair CareFlorida Star

Hardin-Black Women Should Not Be Their Hair

“Does the way I wear my hair make me a better person? Does the way I wear my hair make me a better friend? Does the way I wear my hair determine my integrity?” I would have to say no to those questions posed lyrically in the 2006 hit song, I Am Not My Hair by artist India Arie. I never really gave Black women’s hair much thought, but it seems lately I’ve been thrust into the world of Black hair care. It all started with a trip to a beauty supply store to search for hair gel for a relative. I drive past this place many times daily on my way home in this little slice of hell where I live, but I’ve never felt an inclination to see what was inside. The name on the building reads Mad Flava, so I assumed it was a cigar or smoke shop. As I look back on the day my hair virgin-like innocence was lost, I now realize this goes deeper than I thought.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

My Husband Calls Me Worthless over Bad Cooking

A new bride turned the tables on her husband who was always complaining about her cooking with the help of her mother-in-law. I have been married for a little over a year now, and what they say about the first year being the hardest is so true. Before our marriage my husband was the sweetest, most adoring man, but that all changed after we married.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Old Dying Woman Sweetly Addresses Her Husband

An old woman is in her last moment of life, and her loving husband is at her bedside. The two are discussing their long and happy life together. The woman looked at her husband and said, "Oh, Harry! You have been by my side for every hardship in my life." Harry was overwhelmed with emotion and could not speak.
Public Healthscoopnashville.com

Family says Phil Valentine in “grave condition, will take a miracle for him to survive” – on a ventilator with COVID19

The family of 99.7 WWTN’s Phil Valentine Monday morning posted on social media that the conservative talk radio host is gravely ill, and it will take a miracle for him to survive. He remains on life support at Williamson Medical Center, in need of ECMO, but not stable enough for transport. In addition to COVID-19, he is dealing with pneumonia, a secondary infection, irregular heart rate, AFIB, kidney failure, and uncontrolled blood pressure. The family has removed all health updates from public view.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Couple copes with texts and subtexts

Dear Amy: I recently went on a two-week vacation with my husband “Rob,” and “Patsy,” the wife of another couple we have traveled with in the past. The husband did not want to go on this particular trip, so it was just the three of us. From the first day,...
Lifestylehot967fm.com

Horoscope Monday – 8/2

First week of August how is it going to turn out! Find out from Harmony Hunter! Check out your latest horoscopes!. Aries – You can help sort out problems that friends are facing. Don’t be too eager to spend what’s left over; more unexpected expenses are evident. Remember that no one can walk through your door if there’s someone standing in the doorway.
Family RelationshipsNews-Herald

Today is: Global Hug Your Kids Day

Global Hug Your Kids Day was started by Michelle Nichols in 2008, a decade after her son Mark died of brain cancer at the age of 8 ½. The day reminds mom and dads — especially those who are working parents and often gone — to show affection to their kids by hugging them every day.
TheInterMountain.com

Coalton Days pageants set today

The 26th annual Coalton Days Sunday Best and the Miss Coalton Days Pageant will begin at 7 p.m. today in the St. Patrick’s Parish Hall in Coalton. This year’s theme will be Mystical Woodland Garden, Fairies, Butterflies and Flowers. A total of 11 girls will be competing for several titles...

Comments / 0

Community Policy