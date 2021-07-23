Cancel
Business

Have US economic growth and inflation rates peaked?

By Eric Stein
Cover picture for the articleThe big story of the second quarter of 2021 was the sharp reversal in the trend of long-term US Treasury rates and US inflation expectations, which both fell, says Eric Stein, Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income at Eaton Vance. Long-term rates fell 25 basis points (bps) during...

