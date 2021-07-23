Cancel
Heat Advisory Saturday

By Mark Vail
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY…. * WHAT…Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and Southwest Iowa. * WHEN…From noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

