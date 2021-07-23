The Best Family-Friendly Hotels in Gran Canaria, Canary Islands

There aren’t many other roads in London that are almost entirely dedicated to the luxury hotels that line it. Sitting just off Oxford Street, perched conveniently between Hyde Park Corner and Marble Arch underground stations, Park Lane is the home of high-end accommodation. And while there might not be much else going on on this busy thoroughfare, it’s a brilliant location for exploring the city’s more expensive spots. On one side you’ve got leafy green paths of Hyde Park, while on the other is exclusive Mayfair, overflowing with designer shops and upscale restaurants, such as lively Michelin-starred Pollen Street Social and upmarket Indian Gymkhana. Can’t face leaving the hotel for food? No bother – many of the locations are home to much-lauded restaurants in the own right, like Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester and JW Steakhouse at Grosvenor House. There's also al fresco dining to make the most of the sun, with The Dorchester transforming one of their balconies into a new one-off roof top restaurant this summer, complete with huge views of Hype Park.