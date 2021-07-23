Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Best Family-Friendly Hotels in Gran Canaria, Canary Islands

By Leon Beckenham
theculturetrip.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven by the standards of this famously diverse archipelago, Gran Canaria stands out amongst the Canary Islands for its astonishingly variable landscapes, with everything from dramatic peaks to golden beaches, lush green plains to desert moonscapes. But most of all it’s the sunny holiday resorts that draw families to the island, and the wealth of child-friendly hotels on offer. Featuring all the splash pools, kids’ clubs and entertainment you need, we’ve picked out the best places to stay – bookable with Culture Trip – when you’ve got little ones in tow.

theculturetrip.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Hotel#The Canary Islands#Boutique Hotel#Culture Trip#Canarian#African#Maspalomas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Desert
Related
Worldtheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Guernsey for Every Traveller

While Guernsey and the rest of the Channel Islands may feel British, they’re not part of the UK – although the country is responsible for their defence. If you’re here for long walks and cream teas, you’ll be spoilt for choice – but Guernsey offers so much more than that. The north coast beaches around Le Grande Havre provide dramatic backdrops for keen photographers, while the rugged south is ideal for water-sporty types. Rich in history and gastronomy, Guernsey’s capital St Peter Port alone is worth a visit. We’ve picked the perfect places to stay.
Worldgoodhousekeeping.com

The best hotels in Madeira for 2021

Madeira may be small, but it’s packed with vibrant colours and beautiful scenery, which is why we were elated by the island featuring on the government's green list of destinations and have rounded up the best hotels in Madeira for a summer escape. The sunny Portuguese island is a subtropical...
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in the Azores, Portugal

With whale-watching trips on Pico, dips in hot springs in Furnas, and waterfall walks on São Miguel, holidays to the Azores off the coast of Portugal aren’t fast forgotten. Neither are the archipelago’s hotels. Some of the top options come with indulgent spas, in-room jacuzzis and wide-angle views of the ocean. Here are a few of the finest, bookable on Culture Trip.
TravelWoodlands Online& LLC

Top 7 Best Family Friendly All Inclusive Resorts

At Fox Travel we know the importance of family. Many of us have children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews that we love to travel with. We know that spending quality time with your family is important when you travel, so having to worry about extra costs while on vacation just takes time away from that. Just in time to start planning your Summer vacation, here are Fox Travel’s Top 7 Best Family Friendly All Inclusive Resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean.
WorldTravel Weekly

Princess Cruises adds 2022 Canary Islands sailing

Princess Cruises has added a Canary Islands itinerary to Emerald Princess’ 2022 season from the UK. Emerald Princess is scheduled to sail on a series of British Isles voyages throughout summer 2022. The new 12-night Canary Islands cruise by Emerald Princess will depart on October 26 next year from Southampton.
Traveltheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Isla Holbox, Mexico

In the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, Isla Holbox is becoming the go-to getaway for bohemian backpackers and boutique-hotel lovers. Less crowded than the nearby resorts of the Yucatán Peninsula, off which it lingers, car-free, back-to-nature Holbox offers its own magic in the form of bioluminescent bays and the chance to swim with whale sharks from May to September. Whether you want to dip in bath-warm waters, sip on a cocktail at a barefoot beach club or head out on a boat trip, Holbox has a storybook stay to suit you.
Worldtravelawaits.com

9 Things To Know Before Visiting The Canary Islands

The Canary Islands are an archipelago located in the Atlantic Ocean 71.5 miles off the coast of Morocco. There are eight major inhabited islands: Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, La Gomera, El Hierro, La Palma, Lanzarote, and the tiny La Graciosa. The islands are an autonomous community of Spain, which means that passport and/or visa requirements are the same. Before booking your trip to the Canary Islands, make sure you are up to date on any current COVID-related restrictions, which can change at short notice.
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in and Around Sorrento, Australia

Well-connected Sorrento is one of Australia’s favourite seaside towns, where you can surf with pros, dive off rock ledges and swim in the calm waters off Port Phillip – before checking into one of these great hotels, bookable on Culture Trip. Just an hour and a half from Melbourne, the...
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Positano, Italy

A village on the cliffs of Italy‘s Amalfi Coast, Positano is well-deserving of its status as one of the most popular holiday destinations to visit in the region. Crystalline waters will wink at you wherever you walk, seducing you in for a swim – with lush gardens and narrow staircases leading you to charming cafes and restaurants ready to engage your senses with coastal cuisine and culture. Fall in love with the beauty of this Italian coastline when you stay at one of the best hotels in Positano – all bookable on Culture Trip.
Travelkentlive.news

Latest travel advice for the Canary and Balearic Islands and Malta

Many Brits have been left despondent about 2021's summer, their sun-and-sand plans dashed by frequently changing Covid travel rules. And honestly, you'd be forgiven for not knowing where your holiday stands. A trip to a tropical beach is what many will be dreaming of as people living in Kent face...
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Boutique Hotels in Gijón, Spain

Largely defined by its busy port and thriving industrial economy, Gijón in the Asturias region might not be on your Spain bucket list. Look closer, however, and you’ll find plenty to change your mind. There’s the charming old fisherman’s quarter, pedestrianised shopping streets and a lively dining scene which all add to the city buzz – plus golden-sand beaches draw fun-seeking summer crowds. And if you fancy hotels with a little more character, there’s a great collection of boutique options, too – bookable with Culture Trip.
Arizona Stateazbigmedia.com

Clarendon Hotel becomes Arizona’s first cannabis-friendly hotel

In November 2020, a proposition passed that affectively legalized the recreational use of cannabis for those over 21 years old in Arizona. New ownership of the Clarendon Hotel and Spa, a landmark Four Star boutique hotel in Central Phoenix, announces it is Arizona’s First Cannabis Friendly Hotel. On July 25, guests will now have the opportunity to book cannabis friendly rooms by calling the hotel at 602-252-7363 or using the website Bud and Breakfast at https://www.budandbreakfast.com/. For more information visit http://www.goclarendon.com. Follow on Facebook and Instagram.
WorldTime Out Global

The best hotels in Park Lane

There aren’t many other roads in London that are almost entirely dedicated to the luxury hotels that line it. Sitting just off Oxford Street, perched conveniently between Hyde Park Corner and Marble Arch underground stations, Park Lane is the home of high-end accommodation. And while there might not be much else going on on this busy thoroughfare, it’s a brilliant location for exploring the city’s more expensive spots. On one side you’ve got leafy green paths of Hyde Park, while on the other is exclusive Mayfair, overflowing with designer shops and upscale restaurants, such as lively Michelin-starred Pollen Street Social and upmarket Indian Gymkhana. Can’t face leaving the hotel for food? No bother – many of the locations are home to much-lauded restaurants in the own right, like Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester and JW Steakhouse at Grosvenor House. There's also al fresco dining to make the most of the sun, with The Dorchester transforming one of their balconies into a new one-off roof top restaurant this summer, complete with huge views of Hype Park.
Kissimmee, FLtheculturetrip.com

The Best Cheap Hotels in Kissimmee

A family holiday dream come true, Kissimmee in central Florida offers year-round sunshine, access to the world’s most famous theme parks and outdoor adventures in the nearby Everglades. More than 9 million tourists visit each year to take in alligators, rollercoasters and airboat rides, plus unbeatable outlet malls, family-friendly restaurants and the historic downtown area with its old-world main street. Get more for less by checking into one of these brilliant budget hotels – bookable with Culture Trip – and splash your cash on fun days out instead.
LifestyleTime Out Global

The best hotels in Notting Hill

Looking for the best hotels in Notting Hill can be difficult, as they number in the few. Which is a pity, given the district's international fame – peaking in 1999 with the Julia Roberts blockbuster. Still, nearby Ladbroke Grove is equally good for the excellent Portobello Road Market and even more so for the August bank holiday weekend Carnival, which is a major event of the summer. There's also a great variety of food in Notting Hill, from haute-cuisine to boozy snacking to bargain lunches. Start exploring now from one of our selection of the best hotels in Notting Hill. Whether you're looking for a gin palace or a bookshelf full of Penguin classics, we've found a hotel for you. The area is also well-connected, meaning should you wish to leave such a lovely place the rest of the city is a breeze to get to.
Traveltravelweekly.com

Timeless stay at updated Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island

It was the scent of the island that welcomed me before I ever stepped onto the car-free streets of Mackinac Island. The lilacs were in bloom, and the air was perfumed with the sweet scent of the flowers as I made my way from Shepler's Ferry to the dock with my son asleep on my shoulder.
LifestyleFodorsTravel

10 Secret Greek Island Getaways for Those Who Want to Get Lost

These islands were once Greece's best-kept secrets...until now. Lose the cell phone, drop the tablet, pack a towel, your favorite swimsuit, some sunblock, and a great book. It’s time to disconnect: Prepare to go barefoot in paradise. Peaceful, remote, and barely on the map, these 10 Greek islands are perfect for those of you who just want to get lost. Everyone’s heard about the wild parties on Mykonos and the spectacular sunsets of Santorini. And yes, we’ve all got a soft spot for Zakynthos and its powder-soft sandy beaches. But with 6,000 islands to choose from, why not go under the radar in Greece?
Las Vegas, NVtravelvegas.com

Dog Friendly Las Vegas Hotels

Prior to COVID-19, a travel survey from Orbitz showed that 77% of vacationers were planning to take their pets on a road trip during the summer. Anecdotally, plenty of people added pets to their homes while being locked down last year. Growing attached to furry friends over the past year likely means that even more people will consider traveling with their pets. Have no fear, Las Vegas is here for pets and their owners.
Petsbringfido.com

New Pet-Friendly Hotels: August 2021

Every month, more and more hotels are opening their doors to four-legged guests. Whether newly constructed or newly pet-friendly, here are six hotels that are welcoming furry friends for the first time in August. HALL Arts Hotel. Four-legged Picassos and Rembrandts will admire the detailed composition and vibrant textures at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy