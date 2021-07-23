Los Rios Restaurant Owners Discuss Hopes to Expand Dinner Service

On Thursday, November 11, 2021, Gary Phillips, owner of the local Dairy Queen in Bainbridge, was presented with a plaque to honor him by International Dairy Queen business consultant Jean Glenn for his 40 years of service as the local owner and operator. Present at this dinner was his wife Dana, son Chason, and several other members of his family. Along with them were Dana Turner, Wendy Alday and Jennifer Moore, whom all are a part of his management team at the store. Over the last 40 years as owner, Phillips has been an outstanding pillar to the community, donating to many events, charities, churches and school events. He also goes above and beyond to help others out when in need. Dairy Queen is considered a great family oriented restaurant to many. Manager Dana Turner stated in her speech that Gary is not only just a boss, but a great friend, even “like a second Daddy” to her. According to her, Phillips has impacted so many people’s lives over all the years, and at least once a week, someone comes into the store, inquiring about him and how they used to work there at Dairy Queen, or that a family member of theirs worked there. “Gary has, and will continue to, serve this community in the best way he can,” she concluded. “We appreciate all he has done and will continue to do.”

