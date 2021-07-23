Cancel
Parents of woman missing in US Virgin Islands urge forensic search of catamaran

Briton Sarm Heslop was last seen on board the catamaran Siren Song off the coast of St John on March 7 (US Virgin Islands Police Department/PA) (PA Media)

The parents of a 41-year-old woman who went missing from a catamaran in the US Virgin Islands have called for a full forensic examination of the vessel.

Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, went missing from the Siren Song, a catamaran owned and operated by her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane, while off the coast of St John in the early hours of March 8.

Her parents, Peter Heslop and Brenda Street, from Essex, said they have not given up hope of finding their daughter.

Speaking to the BBC, Ms Street described her daughter as “very popular, very loving, fun-loving, always made you laugh”.

She added: “I feel like I’m in a numb bubble, I don’t want to go out, can’t go out in case I see somebody. I just feel awful, I just feel my heart’s broken but I still do not feel she’s gone.

“I will always think she will walk back through the door, always. I never give up on her and I never give up looking for her.”

Mr Heslop said: “I’d like a full forensic search of the ship and a real full-on one, which I hope they do not find anything, but if they do that justice be done if there needs to be, that is what I want.

“I’ve got no peace, I’ll never have any real peace ever, for the rest of my life, I don’t suppose.”

Hampshire Police announced in April that they were supporting the Virgin Islands Police Department in their investigation into Ms Heslop’s disappearance.

She was known to have gone for dinner in St John with Mr Bane on March 7 and he reported her missing to police at 2.30am the following day.

Earlier this month, a campaign set up by friends of Ms Heslop to help find her released a video to raise awareness of her disappearance.

