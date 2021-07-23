Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Their Nearly 50-Year Friendship Stays Strong Thanks To Simple Gestures

By Jey Born
Posted by 
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Editor's note: Diane Bezucha, who co-produced this interview, works for StoryCorps and is the daughter of Gary Bezucha. Since the beginning, their friendship has grown out of simple gestures. The best friends met when Greg Klatkiewicz, now 71, started bumming cigarettes from Gary "Zooks" Bezucha, 70, on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, where they were both physical therapy students in the 1970s.

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 0

KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
632
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deborah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Gestures#Camping#Storycorps#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Nebraska City, NEStorm Lake Times

Roommates maintain 60-year friendship

Three Hanover “girls” are among the five former roommates and assorted friends who gathered Tuesday noon at Lakeshore Café. The occasion? The 80th birthday of one of the girls – Dorothy Frederick Symonsbergen – who now lives in Nebraska City, Neb. Dorothy grew up on a Hanover (south of Alta)...
Pepper Pike, OHCleveland Jewish News

Friendship Circle walk returns after year away

After a year away from its Pepper Pike campus, Friendship Circle of Cleveland’s 12th annual My Walk 4 Friends will return for its traditional walk experience and activities on Aug. 15. Rabbi Yossi Marozov, executive director of Friendship Circle of Cleveland, said returning to the organization’s property for the event...
Healththelily.com

Coming out in the year of staying in

The pandemic brought grief and change for everyone. For me, the painful loss of a relationship became an opportunity to claim part of my identity I had suppressed.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I’m Raising My Sister’s Kid, but My Parents Still Hate Me – Story of the Day

My sister was the golden child, and I had to raise her baby when she got pregnant. But my parents would not give me any love and did the unspeakable years later. By the time I was five years old, I could tell that my parents preferred my sister, Madeline, over me. Although I was younger, they barely paid me any attention. My birthdays were small and simple, whereas they would throw big events for my sister.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Couple copes with texts and subtexts

Dear Amy: I recently went on a two-week vacation with my husband “Rob,” and “Patsy,” the wife of another couple we have traveled with in the past. The husband did not want to go on this particular trip, so it was just the three of us. From the first day,...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

My Husband Calls Me Worthless over Bad Cooking

A new bride turned the tables on her husband who was always complaining about her cooking with the help of her mother-in-law. I have been married for a little over a year now, and what they say about the first year being the hardest is so true. Before our marriage my husband was the sweetest, most adoring man, but that all changed after we married.
Elkhart, INElkhart Truth

Troyers celebrate 50 years

ELKHART — Bert and Linda (Yoder) Troyer are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple are marking the occasion with their children Anita (Bill) McIntyre and Jason (Rachel) Troyer and eight grandchildren. They will be staying at Blue Gate Garden Inn, Shipshewana, for an extended weekend for the Yoder family reunion. They also plan to spend a week at Potato Creek State Park with their children and grandchildren.
Diseases & Treatmentseatthis.com

Signs Your Thyroid is in Trouble, According to Doctors

As Yale-trained endocrinologist who specializes in diabetes, food as medicine and metabolic health, I've put together this list of symptoms that could indicate a thyroid problem. That small, butterfly-shaped gland situated at the base of the front of your neck can cause all kinds of issues—and the symptoms may be nonspecific, so it's important to speak with your doctor if you are experiencing any of the ones you're about to read about, so that you can be evaluated for all underlying causes. A few blood tests can help determine if you have a thyroid condition or not. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not Being Accepted By The Black Community

Alfonso Ribeiro made a name for himself in Hollywood with the iconic role as Carlton Banks on the hit ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show became a fixture in Black households across America, particularly with many favoring the character of Carlton specifically. However, the seasoned actor who plays him isn’t feeling the love from his community in real life, and the reason being due to his marriage to a white woman.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Public Healthscoopnashville.com

Family says Phil Valentine in “grave condition, will take a miracle for him to survive” – on a ventilator with COVID19

The family of 99.7 WWTN’s Phil Valentine Monday morning posted on social media that the conservative talk radio host is gravely ill, and it will take a miracle for him to survive. He remains on life support at Williamson Medical Center, in need of ECMO, but not stable enough for transport. In addition to COVID-19, he is dealing with pneumonia, a secondary infection, irregular heart rate, AFIB, kidney failure, and uncontrolled blood pressure. The family has removed all health updates from public view.

Comments / 0

Community Policy