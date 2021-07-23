Sue Bird and Eddy Alvarez selected as flag bearers for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympic Games
Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, and baseball player Eddy Alvarez, a 2014 Olympic silver medalist in speedskating, were picked as the flag bearers for Team USA for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympics. After a vote of a selection of Team USA members, the duo become the first pair of athletes to share the honor. The ceremony takes place Friday morning at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.www.hoopfeed.com
