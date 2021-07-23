Around the world… in five scented candles
Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Travel news. Some 40 miles off the north coast of Sicily lies Stromboli, home to one of the most active volcanoes in the world. Nicknamed the “lighthouse of the Mediterranean”, the island is dusted with lemon, orange and olive trees, while scratchy herbs bloom on its rugged cliffs. Parisian brand Astier de Villatte has captured the landscape with citrus, thyme and jasmine – all rounded off with an earthy base of oak moss and clove. €75, astierdevillatte.com.www.ft.com
Comments / 0