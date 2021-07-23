Cancel
Police Believe 2 Men Were Chased Several Blocks Before Shot In North Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting they think started with a chase in North Philadelphia. Investigators believe at least one gunman started to fire at two men at Gratz and Dauphin Streets just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Police found the victims, ages 22 and 23, about a block away at 19th and Diamond Streets. The 22-year-old was shot in his right buttocks and left leg, while the 23-year-old was shot in his right thigh.

Both are in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

