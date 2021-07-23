Jets Sign Elijah Moore to Four-Year Deal

With rookies reporting to training camp this past Tuesday, the Jets have been busy signing their draft picks to long-term deals.

First-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker agreed to a fully guaranteed deal worth nearly $16 million over four years earlier this week. On Wednesday, Gang Green locked up wide receiver Elijah Moore, agreeing to a four-year, $8.9 million contract with the Ole Miss product.

There is also a $3.8 million signing bonus attached to the agreement.

Following Moore’s deal, quarterback Zach Wilson remains the only Jets' 2021 draft selection unsigned. The Jets have high hopes for their second-round pick, who was projected by many to go far earlier in the draft.

Moore was outstanding in his junior season at Ole Miss, breaking numerous school records in just eight games at a university that produced NFL stars DK Metcalf and AJ Brown. He finished the campaign with 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns, including a 238-yard game against Vanderbilt.

General manager Joe Douglas was grateful that the Florida native fell to his squad in the second round.

“He was a player that we were all crossing our fingers and hoping that he could somehow be in position for us to draft him,” Douglas said. “And it just happened to come to fruition.”

The 21-year-old is expected to play a big role in New York’s offense this fall, particularly after an outstanding minicamp in which he developed a rapport with Wilson.

It has to be a relief to the organization and fans alike that Moore will be around for the foreseeable future. Early indications are that the 5-foot-10, 178-pounder is a generational talent. In a crowded wide receiver room that includes Jamison Crowder at Moore’s favored slot position, he will be forced to compete for playing time.

That being said, Moore has already proved he belongs on the field, and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will do everything they can to get him involved as much as possible. Get excited, Jets fans. Elijah Moore is going to be fun to watch.

