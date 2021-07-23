Cancel
Physical Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained

By Dhruv Trivedi
thecinemaholic.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Physical’ episode 8 finds Danny and Sheila still in Los Angeles, picking up the pieces after their failed fundraiser. However, Sheila seems to have walked away with a cheque for a cool $5000 from her parents, but at what cost? There are a lot of interesting personal details that are revealed in this tender episode as many emotional walls are broken down to reveal the murky depths of the characters. We also get a glimpse into Sheila’s past, and Jerry seems to have stumbled upon some sensitive information. Let’s take a closer look at all that went down in ‘Physical’ episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD.

