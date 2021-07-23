Physical Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained

A tight web of lies is unraveling on the Upper East Side. Thursday’s third episode of “Gossip Girl” is rife with secrets that are deftly unveiled within the hour. The first of many is planted when Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) and Aki (Evan Mock) confess to their friends about having cheated on the other. Even then, Audrey is once again the voice of reason when she expresses fear that Gossip Girl will spread this secret. The teachers who run said platform are an anonymous but pervasive presence at the school, which has allowed them to easily slip by without detection – until now.