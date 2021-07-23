Cancel
Ohio doctors urging parents and eligible children to get COVID-19 vaccine amid spikes in many states

WTOL-TV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — Ohio Doctors are urging parents and eligible children to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise across America, including in younger Ohioans. The amount of people under the age of 20 who have tested positive for the virus jumped to 20% in June, up from the 12% reported in previous months. Nationally, cases are rising dramatically among children in Florida and North Carolina.

