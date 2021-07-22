Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Wizards Notes: Draft, Murphy, Delany, Sengun

By Chris Crouse
fortyeightminutes.com
 11 days ago

The Wizards had three players in for workouts on Thursday. Guard Jordan Goodwin (St. Louis), wing Trey Murphy III (Virginia) and forward Kyree Walker (Chamelon BX) all participated in drills with the franchise. Of the three, Murphy is arguably the most notable, as he could be a candidate for the...

fortyeightminutes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Fred Katz
Person
Steve Clifford
Person
Bradley Beal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Murphy Delany#Espn#Big Board#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Draft Report: Wizards And Pacers Make A Trade

The Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers have made a trade, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Pacers will send point guard Aaron Holiday and the 31st overall pick to Washington for Isaiah Jackson (who was the 22nd overall pick). The Tweets from Charania can be seen in posts...
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Draft 2021: A Big Board of the Top 25 prospects for the Wizards to monitor

This is not a mock draft. This is not the order I think they will or should go. This is simply the guys I like and would want to select — at an appropriate point in the draft, if I were an NBA general manager. Since I don’t enjoy being critical of the players I’m focusing my effort, and wordcount, on the guys I believe in.
NBAfortyeightminutes.com

Latest on Wizards’ Pursuit of Spencer Dinwiddie

WASHINGTON DC — Reports of Spencer Dinwiddie coming to Washington via a sign-and-trade made rounds over the weekend with Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report relaying that a Dinwiddie deal could become part of the Russell Westbrook trade (which can’t be officially completed until August 6 because of Kuzma’s contract structure).
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Draft 2021: Wizards invite 3, including Trey Murphy, III to Thursday workouts

The Washington Wizards announced that three players will come in tomorrow for workouts. They are:. Of the three prospects, Murphy is the highest ranked. Matt Modderno had him in a 25 prospect Big Board and he is consistently in the Top 25 on Big Boards from NBADraft.Net to https://www.si.com/nba/2021/07/08/nba-draft-big-board-top-80-prospect-rankings-cade-cunningham-evan-mobley. Murphy...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Draft: 2 weaknesses that the Washington Wizards must address on draft night

For the first time since 2018, the Washington Wizards will be picking outside of the lottery. Although they are picking later in the first round than they did in each of the last two drafts, they are once again looking for a player that can come in and make an immediate impact. Rui Hachimura, who earned a spot on the All-Rookie second team in 2020, did that. Deni Avdija not so much.
NBAchatsports.com

July mailbag answers: How much say will Unseld have on personnel, and Wizards draft questions

Here are the answers to selected questions in our mailbag. Our next mailbag is in mid-August! Kevin answered one question specifically yesterday, which you can find here. How much input do Head Coaches have with personnel decisions, players and assistant coaches? It appears the GM is about to make all the calls in D.C., Is that the norm across the league? (OK Now)
NBAchatsports.com

Wizards 2021 Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

The 2021 NBA Draft, set for July 29 in Brooklyn is now just a week away. With draft night getting closer, teams are zeroing in on targeted prospects with a clearer understanding of the draft landscape. Over the last month, the Wizards have held draft workouts and prospect interviews – as well as countless meetings between the scouting staff and front office to round out a big board and work toward a selection. Here, we take another look how mock drafts from around the NBA media landscape predict the Wizards will use their first-round selection.
NBAYardbarker

Wizards' Bradley Beal reportedly considering trade request before 2021 NBA Draft

With the 2021 NBA Draft less than a week away, Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal is reportedly mulling a trade request before Thursday’s event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Saturday that a source close to Beal “confirmed the situation is now fluid” regarding his desire...
NBANBA

Wizards Pre-Draft Workouts - 7/22/21

The following three players will participate in a pre-draft workout with the Washington Wizards on Thursday, July 22 at MedStar Wizards Performance Center:. In his senior season started all 21 games...Averaged a double-double for the second-straight season, turning in averages of 14.5 points and a team-leading 10.1 rebounds... Led the A-10 and was 16th in the NCAA with 10.1 rpg...Led the A-10 and was eighth nationally (first among NCAA guards) with 14 double-doubles...His 10.1 rpg were eighth all-time for a senior in SLU history... Scored in double figures in all but two games... During his junior season was named First-team All-Conference (Atlantic 10), first-team All-District (NABC) and A-10 All-Defensive team selection…First-team All-Conference (Atlantic 10), first-team All-District (NABC) and A-10 All-Defensive team selection (2020-2021)…Graduated as the Billikens’ all-time leader in steals (225), 4th in rebounds (998), 5th in assists (404) and 11th in points scored (1,460)…In high school he played tight end and receiver on the Crusaders’ football team that advanced to the 2015 state finals. He received several football scholarship offers.
NBANBA

Wizards to host Draft Night Party Thursday at Capital One Arena

This Thursday, July 29, the Wizards will host a Draft Night Party starting at 7:30 P.M. at Capital One Arena celebrating the 2021 NBA Draft. Wes Unseld Jr., who was named head coach earlier this month, and general manager Tommy Sheppard will address the attending fans following the team’s selection (currently slated at #15 overall).
NBANBC Washington

2021 NBA Draft: Two Potential Trade-Up Opportunities for the Wizards

Two potential trade-up opportunities for the Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Wizards currently hold the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft with a glaring need for a wing who can shoot and defend multiple positions. NBC Sports. Their chances at getting one of the top...
NBAchatsports.com

2021 NBA Draft: 3 Forwards the Washington Wizards could draft at #15

With a new head coach finally in place, the Washington Wizards can now turn their attention to the 2021 NBA draft. This year, the Wizards will be selecting 15th after picking 9th the previous two seasons. Washington also had the 15th overall selection in 2018 when they drafted Troy Brown Jr. out of Oregon. I don’t know if it’s a coincidence, but in the last 6 years, the Wizards have had the same spot on the draft board five times (9th pick: 2020 & 2019 and 15th pick: 2021, 2018 & 2015).
NBABullets Forever

NBA Draft 2021: Sleepers for the Wizards to keep an eye on

On this week’s Bleav in Wizards podcast, Bullets Forever’s draft guru Kevin Broom joined me for an NBA Draft preview extravaganza. We spent the majority of the hour-long conversation focused on players the Wizards should be considering with the 15th pick or later in the first round in the event they trade down.
NBAWTOP

Options for Wizards in NBA Draft

The Washington Wizards’ successful push to the playoffs this past season took them out of a lottery pick and into the 15th overall selection in Thursday’s 2021 NBA Draft. It is easy to identify the Wizards’ primary needs including better defense and another scoring option from the wing. It is not as easy to predict who will be available when the Wizards pick in the first round and if they decide to keep the selection.
NBANBC Sports

One draft analyst sees Trey Murphy as a possible late lottery pick

With just two days to go before the 2021 NBA Draft, former Virginia forward Trey Murphy III could find himself on an NBA team much earlier than expected. Murphy has risen into the first-round discussion thanks to his elite size and shooting ability as a 3-and-D prospect, but he might be able to go as early as the late lottery, per ESPN's Mike Schmitz.
NBAFrederick News-Post

Wizards trade Westbrook to Los Angeles Lakers, draft Kispert

The Washington Wizards have parted ways with point guard Russell Westbrook hours before the 2021 NBA Draft. The Wizards have agreed to trade the all-time leader in triple-doubles to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that includes Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and their 2021 first-round pick, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The Wizards will send back two second-round picks (2024 and 2028) to Los Angeles. The news of the trade was first reported by Stadium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy