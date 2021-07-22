Wizards Notes: Draft, Murphy, Delany, Sengun

The following three players will participate in a pre-draft workout with the Washington Wizards on Thursday, July 22 at MedStar Wizards Performance Center:. In his senior season started all 21 games...Averaged a double-double for the second-straight season, turning in averages of 14.5 points and a team-leading 10.1 rebounds... Led the A-10 and was 16th in the NCAA with 10.1 rpg...Led the A-10 and was eighth nationally (first among NCAA guards) with 14 double-doubles...His 10.1 rpg were eighth all-time for a senior in SLU history... Scored in double figures in all but two games... During his junior season was named First-team All-Conference (Atlantic 10), first-team All-District (NABC) and A-10 All-Defensive team selection…First-team All-Conference (Atlantic 10), first-team All-District (NABC) and A-10 All-Defensive team selection (2020-2021)…Graduated as the Billikens’ all-time leader in steals (225), 4th in rebounds (998), 5th in assists (404) and 11th in points scored (1,460)…In high school he played tight end and receiver on the Crusaders’ football team that advanced to the 2015 state finals. He received several football scholarship offers.