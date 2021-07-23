Cancel
Asheville, NC

ASAP’s Farm Tour Returns Sept. 18–19

asheville.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project (ASAP) has announced 22 farms participating in the 2021 Farm Tour, taking place Sept. 18–19, 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm each day. These farms showcase the diversity of agriculture in the region, from berries to livestock, vineyards to creameries, fiber to flowers, and are all located within an hour of Asheville. Tourgoers can experience working farms through guided and self-guided tours, demonstrations, interacting with farm animals, u-pick produce and flowers, local food tastings, and more. The tour is appropriate for attendees of all ages and abilities.

