‘The Campaign’: Transilvania Review
Marian Crisan gently explores political corruption through the experiences of a Romanian politician in a backwater town. Corruption is a favourite topic of Romanian cinema, films such as Child’s Pose, Graduation and Collective painting a picture of a society still twisted and malfunctioning years after Ceausescu. The Campaign offers a gentler approach than most, low-key satire with a palpable fondness for its protagonists. But this doesn’t make it any less effective; if an amiable naïf can be politically corrupted, then what hope is there for anyone else?www.screendaily.com
