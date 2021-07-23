Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

‘The Campaign’: Transilvania Review

By Demetrios Matheou
Screendaily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarian Crisan gently explores political corruption through the experiences of a Romanian politician in a backwater town. Corruption is a favourite topic of Romanian cinema, films such as Child’s Pose, Graduation and Collective painting a picture of a society still twisted and malfunctioning years after Ceausescu. The Campaign offers a gentler approach than most, low-key satire with a palpable fondness for its protagonists. But this doesn’t make it any less effective; if an amiable naïf can be politically corrupted, then what hope is there for anyone else?

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Corruption#Romanian#European Union#The European Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviescineuropa.org

Transilvania Pitch Stop announces its 2021 selection

Projects in development will be introduced to potential partners and financiers such as producers, distributors, sales agents, representatives of film funds etc. at the Transilvania Pitch Stop (TPS) on 29 July, during the Transilvania International Film Festival (23 July - 1 August). The number of participants is slightly lower than for pre-COVID editions, when up to fifteen projects would be promoted, however it is higher than last year’s selection of nine works in progress. The forum is also readdressing its format by merging the development workshop dedicated to Romanian and Moldavian projects with the co-production platform.
MoviesScreendaily

Transilvania’s industry platform adds three new initiatives for 2021

The Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF, July 23-August 1) industry platform is expanding this year with three new initiatives - the Drama Room workshop, the Full Moon Script Contest and the First Cut Lab Cluj. They will complement the existing programme of the Transilvania Pitch Stop (TPS), Transilvania Talent Lab (TTL) and InfiniTIFF Incubator.
MoviesScreendaily

Four new Romanian projects presented at Transilvania’s Closed Screenings showcase

The new feature by Gabriel de Achim and Sebastian Mihailescu’ debut documentary feature are among the new projects being presented to sales agents and festival programmers in the Closed Screenings industry strand of the Transilvania International Film Festival this week. De Achim’s Snowing Darkness, which is produced by Anca Puiu...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Olga’: Cannes Review

Swiss debut about an obsessive gymnast en route to the Olympics is a timely release for director Elie Grappe. Dir. Elie Grappe. Switzerland. 87 mins. Using real-life gymnasts to land his debut on solid ground, director Elie Grappe presents a compelling psychological portrait of a dedicated young athlete on the cusp of great success. Olga, which played at Critics Week in Cannes, packs in too much plot - the film would have vaulted home with far less. But there’s a grounded authenticity in this hermetically-sealed world of elite sports which should see the arresting Olga travel through festivals, making a name for its director and co-writer on the way. Perfectly timed with this year’s Olympics and the well-documented mental issues affecting the gymnasts there, Olga could catch itself on the bars of the zeitgeist and make a bid for theatrical exposure.
TV & VideosScreendaily

Independent VoD players in focus: filmingo

Key executives: Meret Ruggle, CEO and head of acquisitions; Stefanie Rusterholz, deputy managing director and programming. Subscription costs: €200 ($239)/year (unlimited access); €125 ($149)/year (60 titles); €75 ($89)/year (24 titles) Territories available: Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein (TVoD service also available in other countries) Annual turnover and/or subscriber base: Undisclosed. Most...
Public HealthPosted by
Variety

Transilvania Film Festival Readies for its 20th Anniversary, the Event’s Second Pandemic Edition

Of all the international film festivals to roll out the red carpet this summer in what feels like a global industry reboot, few can fall back on past experience when it comes to the logistics of an in-person pandemic edition. But amid the wave of cancellations that all but wiped out the calendar year in 2020, the Transilvania Intl. Film Festival managed to pull off what few others could, relying on a host of open-air venues to successfully welcome moviegoers to the medieval city of Cluj. One year later, for what in a different era might have been a splashy 20th...
Lifestylebreakingtravelnews.com

VisitEngland expands domestic tourism campaign

VisitEngland is stepping-up its UK-wide ‘Escape the Everyday’ campaign to drive domestic day trips and overnight breaks as the summer holidays begin. The campaign, first launched in September, highlights the quality destinations, visitor attractions and experiences on offer across the UK to build back demand for domestic breaks and boost consumer confidence as restrictions lift.
Moviescineuropa.org

The Transilvania Trophy goes to The Whaler Boy

There were many things to celebrate at the 20th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (23 July-1 August, Cluj-Napoca), which kicked off with a symbolic simultaneous gala in 20 Romanian towns and a campaign dubbed #impreunaprinfilm (lit. “#togetherthroughcinema”). At the awards gala, the jury chaired by Mexican screenwriter Guillermo...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Voice Of Silence’: Fantasia Review

Strong performances highlight this thriller about a mute and the 11-year-old he’s assigned to safeguard. Dir/scr: EuiJeong Hong. South Korea. 2020. 99 mins. Two hapless South Korean criminals bite off more than they can chew in Voice Of Silence, a beautifully executed thriller which would be an impressive piece of work for any filmmaker, let alone one making her feature debut. Writer/director EuiJeong Hong’s screenplay showcases a deft hand for both drama and comedy; the craft on display proves that she has a keen eye for detail and knows how to surround herself with talented collaborators.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Virtual Influencer Insurance Campaigns

Oh Rozy is a virtual influencer with more than 21,000 followers on Instagram and on a daily basis, fans connect with the character and learn about her daily life. Now, this influencer is working with Shinhan Life, a newly-launched insurance agency in South Korea, on a campaign called Shinhan Life Adds Surprises to Life that specifically speaks to Millennials and Gen Z.
MoviesScreendaily

China box office: ‘Raging Fire’ tops chart with $37m opening

Raging Fire, the last film from late Hong Kong director Benny Chan, topped the box office in its opening weekend in China (July 30-Aug 1), grossing $37.2m over three days, according to figures from theatrical consultancy Artisan Gateway. Donnie Yen and Nicholas Tse star in the crime action title about...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
ScienceNature.com

Malignant cerebral infarction after ChAdOx1 nCov-19 vaccination: a catastrophic variant of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia

Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia with cerebral venous thrombosis is a syndrome recently described in young adults within two weeks from the first dose of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. Here we report two cases of malignant middle cerebral artery (MCA) infarct and thrombocytopenia 9-10 days following ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination. The two cases arrived in our facility around the same time but from different geographical areas, potentially excluding epidemiological links; meanwhile, no abnormality was found in the respective vaccine batches. Patient 1 was a 57-year-old woman who underwent decompressive craniectomy despite two prior, successful mechanical thrombectomies. Patient 2 was a 55-year-old woman who developed a fatal bilateral malignant MCA infarct. Both patients manifested pulmonary and portal vein thrombosis and high level of antibodies to platelet factor 4-polyanion complexes. None of the patients had ever received heparin in the past before stroke onset. Our observations of rare arterial thrombosis may contribute to assessment of possible adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccination.

Comments / 0

Community Policy