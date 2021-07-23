Current faves: Orlando wedding, a great book and workouts

My week was good! I taught my usual four classes (two in-person and two virtual), worked, took Brady to his second swim lesson, and did all the regular things we do each week. This weekend, I’m subbing a class. And other than that, we’re keeping things low-key, because next weekend, we have another set of visitors staying with us for a few nights. Summer 2021 is a busy one and a good one so far. Alright, let’s get to the faves …