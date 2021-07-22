Abbott Labs stock price forecast for Q3 after Q2 results

According to Zacks, “Abbott posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue numbers for the second quarter of 2021. The company registered organic sales growth across each operating segment. In Adult Nutrition, the company reported robust global demand for Ensure and Glucerna. Diabetes Care sales were strong on solid worldwide adoption of FreeStyle Libre. Underlying Diagnostics sales were strong in the second quarter driven by improving routine diagnostic testing demand. Over the past year, Abbott has outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, with the mass vaccination trend and steady decline in new cases, there has been a significant reduction in COVID-19 testing sales for the company over the past few months. The company in June lowered its 2021 financial guidance. The year-over-year improvements were robust in the second quarter.”