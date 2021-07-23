Your Weekend Forecast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Gusty storms will be impacting the area Thursday afternoon and evening as moisture surges north into the area. A gusty ocean breeze continues to push a few showers through the area Thursday morning but these have and will be isolated this morning. By this afternoon, storms will increase from south to north and be more wide-spread this afternoon and early this evening. Heavy rain may lead to flooding with the storms Thursday afternoon. Rainfall amounts over 1 inch are forecast over a short period of time. This will lead to minor street flooding during and just after the storms...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO