ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Your Weekend Forecast

desotocountynewsroom.com
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleMostly sunny today with scattered thunderstorms possible and winds from the SE...

www.desotocountynewsroom.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

2021 Holiday Weather Forecast: Strong nor'easter may impact travel

The holiday season is just about upon us, and that means so is the holiday travel season. With the Thanksgiving holiday just about a week away, many are eyeing their travel plans and looking at the potential impacts. The day before Thanksgiving is typically known as the busiest travel day...
ENVIRONMENT
wabi.tv

Icy Mix Possible Tonight

Skies clearing overnight will lead to a cold evening with lows in the 20s. A chilly day tomorrow with highs in the 30s & 40s. Wintry mix arrives Wednesday night. Skies clearing overnight. Winds increase on Tuesday with gusts near 30 mph. A chilly day & will FEEL colder with the wind.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#90
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Thursday Thunderstorms Expected Ahead Of Potentially Wet Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Gusty storms will be impacting the area Thursday afternoon and evening as moisture surges north into the area. A gusty ocean breeze continues to push a few showers through the area Thursday morning but these have and will be isolated this morning. By this afternoon, storms will increase from south to north and be more wide-spread this afternoon and early this evening. Heavy rain may lead to flooding with the storms Thursday afternoon. Rainfall amounts over 1 inch are forecast over a short period of time. This will lead to minor street flooding during and just after the storms...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy