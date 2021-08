Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.50.