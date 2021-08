Today’s learning environments are radically different than those of last year and require flexible and interactive technology for adapting campus spaces to new ways of learning. Over the past 18 months, professors have evolved curriculums, students have adapted to hybrid and online learning, and higher education institutions have implemented technology that supported and enhanced digital and hybrid classroom settings. As we approach a new school year, these methods have become an integral part of the new learning experience with many higher education institutions maintaining a hybrid or online learning option for students in addition to traditional in-person classes.