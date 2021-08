The pilot who was killed in a helicopter crash near Elgin, Minnesota, has been identified as a 40-year-old Texas man. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office identified the pilot as Corey James Adcock of Victoria County, Texas. He was flying a Robinson R-44 helicopter when it crashed around 3:50 p.m. on Monday, according to officials. Witnesses said the helicopter had been in the area most of the day spraying crops when its blades hit power lines, causing the helicopter to crash and start on fire. The Federal Aviation Agency and the National Transportation Safety Board, along with the sheriff's office, are investigating the cause of the crash. The agencies were on the scene of the crash until 11 a.m. Tuesday, a release said.