Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Editorial: The price of pollution

By Times Union Editorial Board
theintelligencer.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can’t be easy to put a price on the health of an entire community. Whether $65 million is enough to compensate for what the people of Hoosick Falls and the town of Hoosick have been through all these years — and may yet have to endure — is up to them to judge.

www.theintelligencer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Lyons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pollution#Contaminated Water#Water Contamination#Water Supplies#Pfoa#The Times Union#Honeywell#Dupont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lake George, NYadirondackalmanack.com

Pollution is a rural problem, too

Water pollution is a big concern for us here in the Adirondack Park, and we’re not just talking about the kind that wafts in from out-of-state smokestacks and deposits acid in our lakes. Locally, how we manage our drinking water and our sewage is a big deal, and one that’s...
Maricopa County, AZFountain Hills Times

Ozone pollution advisory extended

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality extended the High Pollution Advisory for ozone for the Greater Phoenix Area for Tuesday, July 20 through Wednesday, July 21. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates.
Hanover, PAshipnc.com

STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS: Point-source pollution

Editor’s Note: This is a column on area watersheds by Blyden Potts and guest columnists to spread awareness of the area’s tributaries and the efforts of area volunteers to keep them clean. A few weeks ago, the Environmental Integrity Project and Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association issued notice of intent to...
Politicsstar967.net

Air Pollution Action Day

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined that an air pollution action day will be declared for the greater Chicago Metropolitan Area and is in effect until midnight CDT Monday night. An air pollution action day is declared when weather conditions are such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels...
Environmentksro.com

Western Fires Spreading Harmful Pollution

Eighty major wildfires are burning in 13 western states, and with them come dangerous amounts of air pollution. Michael Benjamin with the State Air Resources Board says fine particulates that come from fires pose a serious health threat. He says people with asthma and other lung disorders are especially vulnerable. The 2018 Camp Fire produced metal concentrations 50 times higher than normal.
Massachusetts StateDaily News Of Newburyport

EDITORIAL: A dental emergency in Massachusetts

Every 18 minutes, someone walks into an emergency room in Massachusetts seeking help for a dental problem, whether crumbling teeth or gum disease, that could have been handled as easily by a dentist. The good news is that number, an average from 2019, was down significantly from two years prior....
Societyunifiednewsgroup.com

Letter: Help limit light pollution

Few would deny the sense of awe when looking up at a gem filled sky or catching a falling star. Sadly our connection with the stars is limited by light pollution. Major culprits of light pollution are businesses who elect to bathe the night sky with their garish lights and advertisements.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Pollution-Blocking Stroller Covers

The 'BRIMMU' anti-smog stroller cover has been designed by 2Sympleks Design as a solution for urban parents to incorporate onto a pram to keep young children protected from airborne contaminants. The system works by being positioned over the child when they are seated and will go to work filtering the...
AdvocacyNews-Medical.net

Ocean Pollution and Human Health

Although it may not be obvious to us in our day-to-day lives, the health of the ocean has significant consequences on human health. For example, 70% of the oxygen we breathe is generated by marine plants. Additionally, 97% of the Earth’s water supply is stored in our oceans. Finally, a huge 30% of the carbon emissions produced by human activity are absorbed by the ocean, demonstrating the two-way nature of the relationship between ocean health and human health. The ocean is vital to the health of humans, and we are vital to the health of the ocean.
Congress & CourtsThe Eagle-Tribune

Letter: Urge Congress to put a price on carbon pollution

The hazy, gray sky and air quality warnings on the East Coast are an urgent reminder that the West is on fire, and more than it naturally should be. As a teenager, it is scary to see this cloud of smoke, knowing that I am already seeing the effects of climate change at home. If carbon pollution continues on the current path, a smoky sky will be the least of our problems in a few decades.
Boundary County, IDbonnersferryherald.com

IDEQ issue air pollution forecast

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an air pollution forecast and caution to notify residents of Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Shoshone and Benewah Counties outside of reservation boundaries of degraded air quality. Impacts may be increased in the Purcell Trench, Silver Valley, and Priest River Valley. Due to...
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

EDITORIAL: Support vital for business

In many ways, it’s what we’ve all been waiting for these past 18 months: The 6-foot bubbles are popping, the masks are coming off, and the doors to local businesses are being flung open. With COVID cases at manageable levels and vaccination rates increasing, life for many has returned to...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Detergent Pods Contributing To Plastic Pollution

MALIBU, Calif., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study by Plastic Oceans International and Arizona State University reveals that washing machine and dishwasher detergent pods are contributing to the plastic pollution problem, leaking large amounts of untreated PVA (polyvinyl alcohol) into the environment, and possibly into the human food chain.
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

Heat, air pollution and your health

This piece previously was posted on the Health Feed blog. Hazy skies during the summer months should be as concerning as they look. The lingering hue could be heat, elevated ozone air pollution, or particulate pollution related to wildfire smoke, which can cause potentially severe health effects. In Utah, the combination of all three is plaguing the air.
WildlifeSmithonian

Seagrass Is Harmed by Noise Pollution

This article is from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. From the whirring propellers that power our ships, to the airguns we use to search for oil, we humans have created a cacophony in the ocean. For years, scientists have known that human-generated noise pollution can hurt marine animals, including whales, fishes, and scallops. However, the damaging effect of noise pollution is, apparently, not limited to animals with ears, or even animals at all. A first-of-its-kind study has shown that at least one species of seagrass, a marine plant found off the coast of nearly every continent, also suffers when subjected to our acoustic chaos.
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

EDITORIAL: It's just a mask

For God's sake, it's just a mask. Just a simple cloth that covers the nose and mouth and has been proven to dramatically cut down on the spread of COVID-19. What's more, no one is mandating masks any more. People, including schoolchildren, are free to go into any school, business, church or other public place without a face covering.
Davis, CAucdavis.edu

Plastic ‘Pool’ Toy Pollution in the Wild

A new trend of pool toys containing glitter and microbeads is complicating the already pervasive environmental problem of microplastic pollution. University of California, Davis, scientists studying plastics pollution encourage beach-goers to take care to leave natural waterways as clean or cleaner than they found them this summer by reducing their use of all forms of plastic at the beach and leaving pool toys full of microbeads and glitter at home.
Camden, SCchronicle-independent.com

Editorial: Kirkwood

It’s not often that an entire neighborhood of 260 homes gets rezoned. That’s exactly what could happen if Camden City Council takes the next step in approving a request to rezone the Kirkwood Community adjacent to the Dusty Bend commercial district during its meeting today.
North Mankato, MNnorthmankato.com

Stormwater Pollution Prevention Program Document

The Cities Stormwater Pollution Prevention Program (SWPPP) Document (Part 2 Permit Application) under the 2020 Small Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems (MS4) General Permit MNR0400000 (MS4 General Permit) is on a 30-day public notice comment period from July 20, 2021, to August 20, 2021 by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy