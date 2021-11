Gardens bring a green zen to counter our everyday stress, where a touch of sun on the shoulder can replenish vitamin D, the sight of blue skies can ground you to what’s important, and green leaves can carry our minds back to the present. We need gardens and green spaces more than ever, and lucky for us, the oncoming autumn weather is the perfect time for a long, aimless stroll through a beautiful space. We know just the place to give your mind a rest – Greenwood Gardens. Between trips to the Short Hills Mall, South Mountain Reservation, or the Turtle Back Zoo, there might not be a reason to stop along the way. But this garden is worthy of a visit, and it has nothing to do with shopping bags or wild beasts.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 5 DAYS AGO