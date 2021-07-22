Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Katy, TX

On the market: Lakes of Katy home boasts clear skies, mesmerizing sunset views for $975K

By ShaCamree Gowdy
Beaumont Enterprise
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever miss a sunset at this $975,000 home in Lakes of Katy. The formal Parkstone home features four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two partials, per its Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty listing, and it's ready to surpass all of your expectations. ON THE MARKET: World-traveling engineer brings Eastern influences...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
Katy, TX
Business
Katy, TX
Real Estate
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Sunset, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Skies#Coffee Bar#Parkstone#Eastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estateanytimerealty.com

1704 Sky View Drive , #1704

Don't pass this opportuntiy to own the Biggest unit in the complex in the Best location bordering a residential neighborhood. This one is a definite must see if you are looking for the privacy of an end unit and luxury of plenty of space. With a nice flow to the floor plan and flexibility of living space for today's changing world of work from home situations, this unit offers plenty of light filled areas for everyone. On the main level, relax in the living room by the fire, set the dining room table for guests or eat casually in the kitchen. Head up to the loft currently used as an office but easily converted to another bedroom or a den. Option for a first or second floor master bedroom with both having full baths. Head down to the finished lower level which adds another 500SF to your living space and comes complete with 3 separate rooms, a family room, office and a 3rd bedroom with a full bath. Add an attached garage with the convenience of unit access and 2 Add'l parking spaces in the driveway. Enjoy a grassy side yard area for outdoor leisure or grab a coffee and choose the comfort of the back deck. Situated just steps from the residential neighborhood of France St in a 4 unit cluster this location feels homey. Be ready to enjoy all the many desirable unmatched features in unit 1704 today.
Sevierville, TNCitizen Tribune

1073 Sunset View, Sevierville, TN 37876

Have you ever wanted your own Cabin on the lake with Mountain Views? Do not miss your chance on this gorgeous home!! This home offers lake access seasonally and is still secluded and in a quite area while remaining within 20-30 minutes of Pigeon Forge! The home does include a wood burning fire place & offers beautifully stained hardwood floors on the main level with fresh paint on the walls! The deck has been updated with some new boards and fresh stain! The exterior of the home has some updated stain as well! The large basement has room to store your boat and you could easily add a dock (have to get permit) with 79' of lake frontage! There is a pathway cut out down to the lake for a 4WD or ATV. All appliances will come with the home including the washer and dryer!! New Water Heater installed October 24th 2020, well pump installed August 3rd 2018 and brand new butcher block counter top and island installed recently!! Also new toilet and vanity! Fresh paint on walls of garage with new walk out door installed as well. 10 tons of gravel added for driveway and will add more in front of walk out door of garage. There is a portion of the deck that has extra support for a hot tub and there is wire hookup available for it as well as water! **Note: Some of garage lights do not work, an electrician has stated he believed it was the ballasts as there is power to the light.
Dallas, TXBeaumont Enterprise

This creepy Dallas McMansion with concrete floors is straight out of 'Saw'

Outgrowing an apartment and looking for an actual house? Here's what nearly $1 million will get you in Dallas if you choose this particular property: No bedrooms, one bathroom, concrete floors, fluorescent lights, nearly 6,000 square feet, and a bunch of unidentifiable electrical equipment. A "home" for sale in Dallas...
Wonder Lake, ILThe Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Wonder of the Wonder Lake market: Average price for homes jumps 17 percent

In the second half of June, Kim Keefe served as the agent for four home sales in Wonder Lake. The three transactions in which the agent with Keefe Real Estate […]. Susan W. Murray wrote for The Independent, covering various beats, from 2005 to 2008, returning to the paper as a writer in 2018. A 26-year resident of Woodstock, she taught English, American history, and religion to junior high students at St. Mary School for nine years.
Colorado StatePosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics

Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in. Once that would happen though, the harsh reality that even though it LOOKS as clear and blue as tropical waters, it certainly wouldn't feel that way. I'm not sure of the water temperature but I'm guessing it would be a good 30-40 degrees colder than anywhere in the southern hemisphere...but still gorgeous nonetheless.
Clear Lake, IAClear Lake Mirror Reporter

Uniquely Clear Lake

There couldn’t have been a nicer weekend for enjoying a pair of iconic Clear Lake events. (Above) The Clear Lake Noon Lions served almost 4,000 chicken halves during their annual BBQ in City Park on Sunday.
Florida Statearchitecturaldigest.com

Ximena Caminos’s Vero Beach, Florida, Home Is a DIY Masterpiece

“This isn’t a flashy neighborhood; it’s very laid back, and that’s what I like about it,” Buenos Aires native Ximena Caminos admits about the collection of 200 or so homes tucked within the Summerplace neighborhood of Florida’s Vero Beach. “I like that it feels like you’re in an old-school environment,” the cultural entrepreneur and classically trained artist adds. Much of that training came in handy when Caminos—a mom to three children, two Pomeranians, and one Ragdoll cat—took it upon herself to hand-paint blooming florals on the exterior façade, hang up artworks herself, and screw candy-like cabinet pulls into the home’s supporting beams.
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

7 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,200,000

Introducing, "The Gorman House," as seen on Season 1 of Fixer Upper, offered for sale for the first time since this remarkable 1930's gem was completely restored in 2013. The owner partnered with the Gaines insuring a restoration was executed retaining the integrity of the architectual design of the early twentieth century. Established as a short-term rental on both Airbnb & VRBO in October 2015, The Gorman House has successfully hosted a variety of guests drawn to Waco for "All-Things-Baylor-&-Magnolia." The detached carriage house was renovated in 2018 to include two bedrooms, one bath & sitting area upstairs, with kitchen & 1/2 bath on main floor. Garage currently serves as a storage room conveniently providing three sets of washers & dryers to efficiently launder towels & linens. A fourth washer/dryer set serves guests in the main house utility room. Gorgeous wood floors grace the entirety of the living and bedroom spaces on all three floors only utilizing tile in the upstairs bathrooms. The large kitchen island is a perfect gathering spot for guests to cook & visit in addition to the charming banquette Joanna Gaines cleverly designed for dining. Two sitting areas provide ample space for relaxation, conversation or gathering for a movie night. The stunning staircase carries guests to the second floor offering two lovely bedrooms with private ensuite baths & two additional bedrooms sharing a jack-and-jill bath and plentiful storage space. The third story is a charming attic conversion to a spacious, private bedroom featuring a sitting area, ensuite bath, large closet, mini-split ac & spray foam insulation insuring a very comfortable night's sleep. This property is truly one-of-a-kind and ideally located walking distance to Antioch Community Church and a quick two mile drive to Magnolia Market at the Silos.
AstronomyClick2Houston.com

Saturn will reach its closest point to Earth early Monday morning. Here’s how to see it

The ringed planet Saturn, already one of the solar system’s most dazzling sights, will shine bigger and brighter this month. On Monday, August 2, at around 1 a.m. the planet will reach alignment with the Earth and the sun in an event known as “opposition.” During this event, the sixth planet will reach its closest point to Earth and will shine at its absolute brightest.
Texas StatePosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

La Llorona Spotted Along Road in Texas?

A series of ghost sightings along a road in Texas has led some to wonder if the spirit seen by witnesses could be the legendary ghost known as 'Lla Llorona'. According to a local media report, the strangeness began when a paranormal research group in the city of Laredo asked if people in the community had ever encountered an apparition dressed all in white. This led to several residents sharing accounts of seeing just such a spirit and, intriguingly, most of them recalled having the experience while driving along a very specific spot in the city known as Mines Road.
Los Angeles, CAtheeastsiderla.com

Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton sell Silver Lake home to OneRepublic Guitarist for $5.7 million | Boyle Heights Japanese diner could become a landmark

A round up the latest real estate news. The City's Cultural Heritage Commission this week will decide whether to declare Otomisan Japanese Restaurant, one of the last of the neighborhood's long-time Japanese restaurants, a bid to make it a Historic Cultural monument. The commission is scheduled to address the nomination Thursday. In her monument application, M. Rosalind Sagara of the L.A. Conservancy said the property was historically significant "for its association with early Japanese American settlement patterns in Boyle Heights" and for its association with "commercial development along the East First Street streetcar line in the 1920s.” But Charles Cummings, the attorney for the owners, told the commission at its Nov. 5 meeting that the owners are opposed to the nomination.
ShoppingPosted by
DFW Community News

The Most-Loved Items of July

Hey y’all! We are just a few days into August and Johnny’s birthday is this week! So exciting! July is always a bit of a crazy month with the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Almost everything that was a top seller is from the sale and great news: everyone can now shop! This sale will end Sunday, August 8 so make sure you grab the items you want before they go up to their original price. Let’s dive into the most-loved items of July!
Beauty & Fashionthe-saleroom.com

Jewellery, Silver & Watches Timed Auction

This auctioneer has chosen to not publish their results. Please contact them directly for any enquiries. A yellow metal and red agate fob seal, with concealed locket, hinged base, unmarked (tests as 15ct gold), 2.8 cm high, 14.5 grams. 800 GBP help. 850 help. Current bid GBP help. Estimate 800...
Beacon Falls, CTmycitizensnews.com

Octogenarian at home in the sky

BEACON FALLS — Some octogenarians may favor staying close to the ground and taking it slow. Not Edward Chromczak. Chromczak, an 83-year-old pilot and Beacon Falls resident, loves to be in the air. “It’s the joy of flying. There are people that ride motorcycles. There are people that go boating....

Comments / 0

Community Policy