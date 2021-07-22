On the market: Lakes of Katy home boasts clear skies, mesmerizing sunset views for $975K

Have you ever wanted your own Cabin on the lake with Mountain Views? Do not miss your chance on this gorgeous home!! This home offers lake access seasonally and is still secluded and in a quite area while remaining within 20-30 minutes of Pigeon Forge! The home does include a wood burning fire place & offers beautifully stained hardwood floors on the main level with fresh paint on the walls! The deck has been updated with some new boards and fresh stain! The exterior of the home has some updated stain as well! The large basement has room to store your boat and you could easily add a dock (have to get permit) with 79' of lake frontage! There is a pathway cut out down to the lake for a 4WD or ATV. All appliances will come with the home including the washer and dryer!! New Water Heater installed October 24th 2020, well pump installed August 3rd 2018 and brand new butcher block counter top and island installed recently!! Also new toilet and vanity! Fresh paint on walls of garage with new walk out door installed as well. 10 tons of gravel added for driveway and will add more in front of walk out door of garage. There is a portion of the deck that has extra support for a hot tub and there is wire hookup available for it as well as water! **Note: Some of garage lights do not work, an electrician has stated he believed it was the ballasts as there is power to the light.