Apple Music's Lossless and Spatial Audio has landed on Android phones

By Olivia Tambini
TechRadar
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndroid users can now enjoy Lossless and Spatial Audio with Apple Music, following an update to the app. It began rolling out to iOS devices in early June, with Apple offering the new formats at no extra cost to subscribers to its music streaming service. The Lossless tier bring hi-res...

