GOODNESS GRACIOUS
Tuesday while traveling on the Interstate in Texas I watched an amazing sunset. I’ve seen some awesome sunsets in my lifetime but this one might be the most beautiful I’ve ever witnessed. What made it so spectacular was the indescribable color of the sun and the sky as it went down. It seemed as though God was blessing us Tuesday with a display of His glory! It is great to know that somewhere the sun is setting at this very moment and many are seeing a beautiful one given to them by the hand of God.natchitochesparishjournal.com
Comments / 0